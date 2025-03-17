How Many Big Ten Teams Made the NCAA Tournament?
The Big Ten is certainly a conference with a storied history when it comes to basketball. But, unfortunately for the programs within it and the fans who root for them, a Big Ten member hasn't cut down the nets in the men's NCAA tournament since 2000.
It was the Michigan State Spartans who won it all that year and Sparty has a pretty good shot to do it again in 2025, coming in as a No. 2 seed (the top among all Big Ten squads).
Total Big Ten Teams in the NCAA Tournament
The Big Ten is represented by eight teams in the 2025 NCAA tournament. That number is a slight increase from the six squads that were in the 2024 tournament.
The conference had the opportunity to send as many as 10 teams to the Big Dance, with both Indiana and Ohio State on the bubble. However, neither team made it in.
Only the SEC (14) sent more programs to the tournament.
NCAA Tournament Breakdown for Big Ten Teams
Team
Seed
Region
Michigan State
2
South
Wisconsin
3
East
Maryland
4
West
Purdue
4
Midwest
Michigan
5
South
Oregon
5
East
Illinois
6
Midwest
UCLA
7
Midwest
Big Ten Teams & Their Tournament Seeds
Michigan State (No. 2): Getting put into No. 1 overall seed Auburn's region does no favors for Sparty, but coach Tom Izzo is one of the best coaches in college basketball history. Michigan State has advanced beyond the second round just once in the last five years.
Wisconsin (No. 3): The Badgers are a No. 3 seed for the first time since 2022 and are coming off a disappointing first round exit a year ago. Wisconsin is led by a pair of high-efficiency guards, John Tonje (19.5 points, 47.5% shooting) and John Blackwell (15.4 points, 45.2% shooting).
Maryland (No. 4): The "Crab Five" are the highest-scoring starting lineup in the nation, with a knack for going on scoring runs to put games away. However, Maryland stumbled in the Big Ten tournament, losing to Michigan in the semifinals.
Purdue (No. 4): The Boilermakers might be without guard Fletcher Loyer, who was injured during the Big Ten tournament. It seems likely that he'll be available, but it is unknown the extent of his injury and the effect it could have on his game.
Michigan (No. 5): The Wolverines start a pair of seven-footers, making them a bit of a matchup nightmare for most teams. Plus, Michigan got hot at the right time, winning the Big Ten tournament after losing three-straight games to end the regular season.
Oregon (No. 5): The Ducks started the season 15–2 before losing six of seven (and five straight) in late January and early February. Oregon bounced back nicely after that, winning eight of its final nine games, with the lone loss coming via Michigan State.
Illinois (No. 6): The Fighting Illini have six players averaging at least eight points per game, five of them shooting greater than 41% from the field. Illinois hasn't lost a game to a team not ranked in the Top 25 since February 5.
UCLA (No. 7): An 11–2 start which saw wins over Oregon and Gonzaga appeared squandered when the Bruins lost four-straight games in January. However, going 11–4 to close out the year put UCLA back in the NCAA tournament.