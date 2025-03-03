Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Dates, Location, How to Watch & More
Every year March Madness begins with the college basketball conference tournaments. This year the Big Ten tournament will be bigger than ever with the top 15 teams getting together to determine who gets the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
For the last decade all 14 Big Ten teams would participate in the conference tournament. Now with the addition of UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington the Big Ten has decided to add one more team to the tournament. The bottom three teams from the regular season will stay home.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule
Round
Date
Approximate Times (Eastern)
First
3/12/2025
3:30pm / 6:00pm / 8:30pm
Second
3/13/2025
Noon / 2:30pm / 6:30pm / 9:00pm
Third
3/14/2025
Noon / 2:30pm / 6:30pm / 9:00pm
Semifinals
3/15/2025
1:00pm / 3:30 pm
Finals
3/16/2025
3:30pm
The 2025 Big Ten men's basketball tournament will take place in Indiana between March 12 and March 16, 2025. The tournament will begin on Wednesday with the bottom six seeds playing in the first round. The first game, featuring the 12 and 13 seeds will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET with the other two games following as part of a triple-header.
The tournament's 8-9 matchup will tip off at noon on Thursday, followed by the 5, 6 and 7 seeds playing the schools that made it out of the first round. Friday will see another quadruple-header of the tournament quarterfinals starting at noon.
The tournament semifinals double-header will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 15 and the Big Ten tournament championship game will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16 right before the NCAA tournament selection show.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Location
The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be the first time that the Big Ten has brought their men's tournament back to Indianapolis since 2022. The Big Ten women's tournament will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse a week earlier.
Next year's tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
How to Watch the 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament
Round
Television Network
Streaming
First Round
Streaming only
Peacock
Second Round
Big Ten Network
Fox Sports app
Third Round
Big Ten Network
Fox Sports app
Semifinals
CBS
Paramount+
Finals
CBS
Paramount+
Exactly how diverse is your cable and streaming portfolio? That's something that Big Ten basketball fans will learn in March as the tournament's 14 games will be spread across three streamers and two television networks.
The first three games of the tournament—featuring the 10th through 15th seeds–will stream exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday's quadruple-headers will begin at noon Eastern and air on the Big Ten Network. They will also be available to stream live on the Fox Sports app.
Saturday's semifinals double-header will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The Big Ten tournament championship game will also air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ ahead of the NCAA tournament selection show.