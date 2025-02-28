Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 & Beyond
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- USC Trojans
- UCLA Bruins
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Maryland Terrapins
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
The new-look Big Ten will host its first basketball tournaments of its 18-team era in the coming weeks, after adding four West Coast programs last summer: Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. The next few Big Ten women's basketball tournaments will be held in familiar locations, before the league starts to look west.
Indianapolis is the traditional home of the Big Ten women's basketball tournament, hosting the event 25 times between Hinkle Fieldhouse, the RCA Dome and Gainbridge Fieldhouse since the tournament launched in 1995. The tournament has been held in the Chicago area twice, in Grand Rapids once, and in Minneapolis twice, each of the last two years.
After the trips to the Twin Cities, the event returns to Indianapolis for 2025.
2026 Big Ten Tournament Location Details
Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the event once again next year. Indianapolis is an effective host for large-scale sporting events thanks to the city's layout, with its main sporting venues easily accessible for those traveling into town.
The venue, which opened in 1999 and serves as the home of three-time Big Ten tournament most outstanding player Caitlin Clark, now of the Indiana Fever, boasts a capacity of 17,274 for basketball games. The venue is also the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers.
2027 Big Ten Tournament Location Details
The Big Ten's first trip out west for a basketball tournament will take place in '27, when the women's tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.
Thanks to its many hotels and casinos and accessibility for travelers, Las Vegas is a popular site for sporting events. On top of hosting the Las Vegas Aces and Vegas Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena served as the home of the Pac-12 tournament from 2017 to '24, and will host the Big Ten men's tournament in '28.
2028 Big Ten Tournament Location Details
The Big Ten women's basketball tournament will travel to another new city the following year: Detroit. Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings, will host the event.
The arena has previously served as host for the Horizon League men's and women's tournaments as well as NCAA tournament events. This will be the first Big Ten basketball tournament in Detroit, though the women's tournament has been to Michigan before, as Grand Rapids hosted the event in 2001.