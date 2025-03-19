Bill Belichick Makes Special Deliveries for UNC Ahead of March Madness
Bill Belichick took some time away from building UNC's football program this week to show support for the Tar Heels men's and women's basketball teams ahead of March Madness.
Before UNC men's basketball battles San Diego State in the First Four on Tuesday night, Belichick led an effort to deliver pizzas to fraternities to watch the game.
Belichick also personally delivered pizzas to the UNC women's basketball team, which will face Oregon State in the first round of the tournament on Saturday. Belichick took a photo with the team and offered some well wishes ahead of their March Madness opener.
"It's honestly a pleasure to be here, honor to be here," Belichick told the UNC women's basketball team. "We want to support you guys this weekend, I know you got a big one coming up. ... We'll be here pulling for you on Saturday. Want to wish you the best and congratulations on being a No. 3 seed."
Belichick seems to have started a tradition. He previously delivered pizza to UNC fraternities for the UNC-Duke rivalry basketball game in January. He has championed school spirit since becoming the UNC head football coach, and will look to see the students and fans turn out when the Tar Heels host their first game with him as coach against TCU on Sept. 1.