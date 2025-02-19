Bill Self Has Blunt Assessment of How Bad Kansas Played in Historic Loss to BYU
The Kansas Jayhawks were roughed up beyond repair on Tuesday night by BYU in a what turned into an unpleasant trip to Provo. The 91-57 final margin matched the biggest defeat of Bill Self's wildly successful time with the program. Such a lopsided defeat will likely mean that Kansas will fall out of the AP Top 25 for first time since 2009.
After the final whistle, Self offered some stark commentary about the Jayhawks' performance.
“It was awful," he said. "We’re all obviously embarrassed we didn’t bring our game tonight, but I’ll give them credit. They could have beat anybody in the country tonight. They were great, but we didn’t put up any resistance. We’re not that bad a basketball team, but certainly tonight we were a bad team.”
That's not the type of statement any fan wants to hear but there aren't a ton of silver linings in 34-point losses. Still, Kansas sits at 17-8 with some high-quality wins and should be a participant in the NCAA Tournament barring something catastrophic happening down the stretch.
They aren't likely to secure a top-four seed in the dance, something they've been able to achieve every time they'e made the tournament since 2000.