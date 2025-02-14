Brad Stevens Gives Statement on Indiana Head Coaching Rumors
Brad Stevens made it clear that his name will not be in contention for Indiana University's head coaching job. Last week, reports indicated that current Indiana coach Mike Woodson is unlikely to return to the bench for the Hoosiers next season, although he plans to finish out this year.
According to new reports, Stevens is happy in his current role as president of basketball operations and acting general manager of the Boston Celtics and won't consider a move back to his home state. Stevens told Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 that he isn't a candidate for the Indiana job.
“I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day,” Stevens told Goodman and The Field of 68.
Stevens had extreme success as Butler's head coach from 2007 to '13, where he led the Bulldogs to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back runs to the national championship game. He joined the Celtics as head coach in 2013, before he stepped into a front office role ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Indiana is 15-10 this season with a subpar 6-8 record in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers finished 19-14 last season and missed out on the NCAA Tournament. He took the helm at IU in 2021 and has a 78-50 record to date. Although it's time for a new coach in Bloomington, the pipe dream for Stevens won't come to fruition.