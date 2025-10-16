What Bruce Pearl Will Be Doing Next After Retiring From Coaching Auburn Basketball
Bruce Pearl shockingly announced his retirement from coaching the Auburn men's basketball team after 11 seasons a few weeks ago, and now we know what his next move is.
Pearl is set to join TNT Sports this upcoming college basketball season as an analyst, Front Office Sports reported on Thursday. He's leaving the sidelines to start his career in television.
The 65-year-old will be a part of the network's inaugural coverage of the Big East and Big 12 conferences. Additionally, Pearl will be included in the network's coverage of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament in the spring, an event Pearl knows all too well as he took Auburn to the Final Four twice, including this past season.
Pearl will join host Adam Lefkoe and analysts Jalen Rose and Jamal Mashburn in the network's college basketball coverage this fall. This could be the start of a long broadcasting career for Pearl.
TNT no longer holds the media rights for the NBA, with NBC, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video winning the rights beginning in 2025–26. College football and basketball are seemingly filling that sports gap on the network moving forward.
Pearl's latest career move helps quiet rumors that he was interested in running for the Senate in Alabama. He already dispelled the rumors in his retirement video when he said he would not be running for the seat in 2026.