TNT Unveils All-In Coverage of Big 12 Ahead of Start of College Football Season
TNT Sports is at a transitional stage of its existence.
With the network no longer holding NBA broadcast rights, Turner has been expanding into several new territories to find its footing in a future without basketball. Earlier this summer, the network had a great run of coverage at the French Open, and were rewarded with a men’s singles final for the ages.
But this fall is when things really heat up, as TNT just unveiled its lineup for its first year of Big 12 football coverage.
TNT’s first live game will come next weekend with Arizona hosting Hawaii for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Calling the game will be play-by-play man J.B. Long, with Mike Golic Jr. serving as the game’s analyst and Allie LaForce reporting on the sidelines.
In studio, TNT will once again lean on Adam Lefkoe as a host, with a panel that includes former NFL pros Champ Bailey, Takeo Spikes and Victor Cruz. Lefkoe has proven a versatile talent for TNT, hosting panel shows live from Paris during the French Open this year, an NFL draft show alongside Micah Parsons, and the network’s Inside the NBA on nights when Ernie Johnson is not working.
In addition to broadcasting games, TNT Sports will be producing several other shows relating to the conference. Per the network’s release, Field Study will see Big 12 players and coaches breaking down film for fans, while Alumni Walk will feature famous alums of Big 12 schools exploring the tailgate scenes at games before kickoff. A weekly preview show, Inside the 12, will also be airing on Thursday’s at 6:30 p.m.
Big 12 content will be available across the networks channels, including with their inaugural game available on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.
TNT still has a lot of building to do after the massive loss of the NBA. We’ll get our first sense of how its college football coverage looks when it debuts next week.