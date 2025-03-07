SI

Bucknell Sets Division I Men's College Basketball Record With Ninth OT Game of Season

Bison fans have gotten their money's worth in 2025.

Patrick Andres

Brandon McCreesh shoots during Bucknell's 75–63 loss to Syracuse on Dec. 28, 2024.
Brandon McCreesh shoots during Bucknell's 75–63 loss to Syracuse on Dec. 28, 2024. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fun fact: if you add up the average number of minutes each Bucknell player has logged this season, you get a cool ... 41.8 per game.

What?

That number—a minute and 48 seconds more, approximately, than the length of a regulation college basketball game—speaks to the sheer number of overtime games the Bison have played this season. Entering Thursday, they had played eight. On Thursday, they played their ninth in the Patriot League quarterfinals to set what ESPN+ called a new Division I record.

Bucknell's roster of overtime games includes: a 75–69 win over Southern Indiana (Nov. 7), a 93–89 loss to Mount St. Mary's (Nov. 13), an 80–76 win over Richmond (Nov. 16), a 74–70 loss to Radford (Dec. 8), a 66–64 loss to Lehigh (Jan. 2), a 65–62 win over Lafayette (Jan. 8), an 85–82 loss to Boston University (Jan. 25), a 116–110 loss to Army (Feb. 8), and a 76–72 win over Loyola-Maryland (Thursday).

The Bison deserve a rest, but there's no time for that: Navy—and perhaps another overtime game—awaits in the conference semifinals Sunday.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball