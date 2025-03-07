Bucknell Sets Division I Men's College Basketball Record With Ninth OT Game of Season
Fun fact: if you add up the average number of minutes each Bucknell player has logged this season, you get a cool ... 41.8 per game.
What?
That number—a minute and 48 seconds more, approximately, than the length of a regulation college basketball game—speaks to the sheer number of overtime games the Bison have played this season. Entering Thursday, they had played eight. On Thursday, they played their ninth in the Patriot League quarterfinals to set what ESPN+ called a new Division I record.
Bucknell's roster of overtime games includes: a 75–69 win over Southern Indiana (Nov. 7), a 93–89 loss to Mount St. Mary's (Nov. 13), an 80–76 win over Richmond (Nov. 16), a 74–70 loss to Radford (Dec. 8), a 66–64 loss to Lehigh (Jan. 2), a 65–62 win over Lafayette (Jan. 8), an 85–82 loss to Boston University (Jan. 25), a 116–110 loss to Army (Feb. 8), and a 76–72 win over Loyola-Maryland (Thursday).
The Bison deserve a rest, but there's no time for that: Navy—and perhaps another overtime game—awaits in the conference semifinals Sunday.