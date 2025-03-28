Buzz Williams Interested in Maryland Job If Kevin Willard Leaves for Villanova
Maryland lost to Florida on Thursday night in the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16, and speculation regarding the future of Terps coach Kevin Willard continues to run rampant.
Willard has been heavily involved with the head coaching opening at Villanova, while Maryland is trying to put together a new contract for Willard, without an athletic director, to convince him to stay.
It's a total mess for the Terps, who just concluded one of their best basketball seasons in a decade.
But if Willard leaves and the Maryland job opens, Texas A&M's Buzz Williams is "trying to get involved" in the search, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
Williams has spent six seasons at A&M, where he has gone 120-73 with three NCAA tournament appearances. The Aggies have not made it to the second weekend of the tournament in Williams's time in College Station.
Williams has been a head coach at the Division I level for 18 years. He has never stayed at a school for longer than six seasons (one year at New Orleans, six at Marquette, five at Virginia Tech, six at Texas A&M).