BYU, Top Prospect AJ Dybantsa Set Opponent for Massachusetts Homecoming Game

The Cougars appear primed to play a college basketball juggernaut.

Patrick Andres

BYU students flank AJ Dybantsa during a game against West Virginia.
BYU students flank AJ Dybantsa during a game against West Virginia. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In 2026, the eyes of the college basketball world will be trained on BYU.

The Cougars—a program that has never reached the Final Four berth, nor cracked the top 10 once in the 21st century—signed forward AJ Dybantsa on Dec. 10. Dybantsa, 18, is both the highest ranked player in his class and a potential national title race-changing signee.

Aside from a superstar-in-waiting, Dybantsa is also a Brockton, Mass. native—and BYU reportedly plans to put a homecoming game on the schedule for him.

The Cougars will meet UConn in a neutral-site game at Boston's TD Garden on either Dec. 14 or 15, according to a Tuesday evening report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Brockton, a city of about 100,000, is about a half-hour drive south of Beantown.

The two teams have met just once since 1950. On March 20, 2003 in Spokane, Wash., the No. 5 Huskies downed No. 12 BYU 58–53 in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

