BYU, Top Prospect AJ Dybantsa Set Opponent for Massachusetts Homecoming Game
In 2026, the eyes of the college basketball world will be trained on BYU.
The Cougars—a program that has never reached the Final Four berth, nor cracked the top 10 once in the 21st century—signed forward AJ Dybantsa on Dec. 10. Dybantsa, 18, is both the highest ranked player in his class and a potential national title race-changing signee.
Aside from a superstar-in-waiting, Dybantsa is also a Brockton, Mass. native—and BYU reportedly plans to put a homecoming game on the schedule for him.
The Cougars will meet UConn in a neutral-site game at Boston's TD Garden on either Dec. 14 or 15, according to a Tuesday evening report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Brockton, a city of about 100,000, is about a half-hour drive south of Beantown.
The two teams have met just once since 1950. On March 20, 2003 in Spokane, Wash., the No. 5 Huskies downed No. 12 BYU 58–53 in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament.