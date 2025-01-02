Caitlin Clark Calls Out 'Egregious' State of Transfer Portal in College Sports
During her four-year stint with Iowa, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark represented an endangered species: the college athlete who spends four years with one school.
Over the course of her career, Clark watched as the liberalization of the NCAA's transfer rules opened the door for skyrocketing player movement across college sports. While the Hawkeyes benefited from this phenomenon—two-year Clark teammate Molly Davis transferred from Central Michigan, for instance—the four-time All-American seems to view it with a degree of skepticism.
"The transfer portal is crazy—especially in football. That's where I think it's gotten the craziest," Clark said on Thursday's edition of New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce. "It's kind of sad. You lost a little bit of that amateurism of college sports... but also, it's the world we're living in."
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce each critiqued the current rules as well, with Jason suggesting a rule against transferring before the College Football Playoff and even floating the idea of contracts between players and universities.
"Now we got people on their fourth school in their seventh year. It's getting egregious," Clark said.