Caitlin Clark Shares Her Theory on Why NBA Ratings Are Down
The Kelce brothers were able to book their dream guest Caitlin Clark and got right to work dominating 2025 by dropping an episode of New Heights on Thursday. In it, Clark boosts Travis Kelce's ego and gives him something to hold over Patrick Mahomes head by saying that the tight end is her favorite Kansas City Chiefs player. She was also asked a serious of rapid-fire questions by Jason Kelce, one of which had to deal with the NBA's declining viewership this season.
The indiana Fever guard revealed she's been doing her own work in the field asking others why they think this is happening and shared her own theory.
"Honestly, I feel like…the average basketball fan doesn’t understand how good NBA players are, and they think it looks like they’re not trying,” Caitlin said. “I promise you they’re trying. They’re just like so good. Obviously, the physicality of the league has changed a lot. Maybe people want more beef and physicality, and people think it’s gone soft."
Clark said that basketball is always evolving and that's what makes it great. She also correctly pointed out that early-season NBA has a tough road to go while being constantly up against college and professional football.
One of the theories that's gaining traction out there is that the NBA is far too dependent on long-range shooting and all the three-pointers are a reason people aren't tuning in with as high a frequency. Clark wasn't so sure about that.
"I love three-point shooting, I love seeing guys just launch threes but not everybody loves that, so I don't know."
The idea that NBA players have actually gotten so good that it's hurting the visual product is an interesting one. They do everything with such ease that it can look like there's not a ton of effort out there. Maybe something to it. In reality, this is probably a situation where there are a lot of reasons for the dip and everyone can be a bit correct in their assessment.