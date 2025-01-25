Caitlin Clark Opens Up on Emotions of Upcoming Iowa Jersey Retirement
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark is set to return to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time since leaving for the WNBA. On Feb. 2, Clark will head back to the arena where she emerged as an all-time college basketball great to see her No. 22 jersey get retired as the Hawkeyes go up against USC.
Clark is excited for what will be a special night, but expecting to really feel the emotions hit once she actually makes her return. Clark is just the third Iowa women's basketball player to see her number get retired, alongside Megan Gustafson and Michelle Edwards.
"I think it's hard to probably feel all the emotions until I'm going to be inside of Carver and really see it, and experience that with my family," Clark told David Eickholt of 247 Sports. "Now that I'm not actually going to be playing, I feel like I'll be more emotional even though I'm not a super emotional person."
Unlike during previous emotional moments like her senior night, Clark believes the emotions could hit more here since she will not be playing before or after the game.
"Honestly, I'm very grateful and thankful to have played at a place that loves women's basketball the way that it does," Clark said. "Just really helped me flourish. It will be really special."
Over her time at Iowa, Clark became the NCAA Division I scoring leader for the Hawkeyes. She was a four-time first team All-American, three-time NCAA scoring and assists leader, and the two-time College Player of the Year. Thanks to her success on the court, she helped popularize both women's basketball and college basketball, and went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Less than one year after she departed from Iowa, she's already a WNBA All-Star and WNBA assists leader for the Indiana Fever.
"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said in a statement from Iowa in December. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."