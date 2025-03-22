SI

Cameras Caught Rick Pitino's Classy Move in Final Seconds of Loss to John Calipari, Arkansas

St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari shake hands as the Razorbacks won a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game.
St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari shake hands as the Razorbacks won a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm had their season come to an abrupt end on Saturday as the No. 2 seed in the West lost to John Calipari and the No. 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks, 75-66, in Providence.

Pitino and Calipari added another solid chapter to their long history of facing each other in big games and the two seemed to have a bit of a heated moment during Saturday's showdown.

But then with a few seconds left in the game, Pitino was seen doing something classy as he shook hands with Calipari before walking over to the Arkansas bench to shake hands with the team's assistant coaches.

Arkansas is on to the Sweet 16 where the Razorbacks will face either Drake or Texas Tech.

