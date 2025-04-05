SI

CBS Crew Gave Emotional Tributes for Greg Gumbel Ahead of Final Four

A heartwarming start to the Final Four.

Blake Silverman

Longtime CBS announcer Gumbel prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Longtime CBS announcer Gumbel prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The NCAA tournament and upcoming men's Final Four isn't the same without the longtime and legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel, who died of cancer this past December. Selection Sunday began with a Gumbel tribute before the tournament kicked off and now, the Final Four begins the same way.

CBS prepared a heartwarming tribute video for Gumbel ahead of Saturday's Final Four matchups which pit Auburn against Florida and Houston against Duke. Many of Gumbel's colleagues—like Charles Barkley, Terry Bradshaw, Kenny Smith, Phil Simms and Dan Dierdorf—appeared to speak about the beloved broadcaster.

And there was a common theme of poking fun at Gumbel's joke-telling style. "He was the worst joke teller in the history of civilization," Barkley said to begin the video tribute on CBS.

Then, the CBS studio crew in San Antonio for the Final Four gave their own live tributes as emotions ran high. In a tough moment to find the right words, a choked up Ernie Johnson asked Clark Kellogg to speak about his colleague and friend.

"He was a great hang," Kellogg said during the CBS pregame show. "My boys ask me all the time when I play golf we somebody or spend time together, 'Dad, was he a good hang?' He was a platinum-level great hang. I miss him forever, but will remember him even more."

Jay Wright, the longtime Villanova coach and current CBS Sports analyst, recalled Gumbel's voice as the "voice you wanted to hear" throughout his entire coaching career as Gumbel announced the March Madness field. And then Gumbel took Wright under his wing and mentored him during his transition to television.

The only way to kick off the Final Four.

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball