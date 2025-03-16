CBS Had Heartwarming Greg Gumbel Tribute to Begin NCAA Tournament Selection Show
March Madness isn't the same without legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel, who died of cancer this past December. This year's NCAA tournament is certain to pay tribute to the longtime March fixture, and those tributes began during Selection Sunday as the 68-team field was announced.
The CBS studio crew kicked off the tributes Sunday by wearing Rolling Stones shirts for the bracket reveal, Gumbel's favorite band. Tributes continued throughout the day, as CBS opened the selection show by honoring the late and great broadcaster.
"What's special about the tournament is," Gumbel was shown speaking to begin the selection special. "Aside from the fact it brings the best teams in the country together to play head-to-head, there's also that possibility that someone unexpected will come out of the blue. If you like basketball, there's no better place to be."
While he certainly spoke to the underdog teams on the court who have a shot to win a championship, Gumbel became an unexpected someone who made the tournament so special.
"Greg loved March Madness... And the Stones," the screen read to kick off the show as the tune of Rolling Stones hit "Start Me Up" transitioned the tribute to the CBS crew who honored their longtime friend and colleague.
A proper way to kick off March Madness festivities.