CBS Studio Crew Dons Rolling Stones Shirts As Special Tribute to Greg Gumbel

The beloved sportscaster died in December.

Brigid Kennedy

CBS announcer Greg Gumbel during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
CBS announcer Greg Gumbel during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When legendary sportscaster Greg Gumbel died at the end of December, everyone knew March Madness wouldn't be the same without him. Gumbel was a fixture of the tournament, especially during Selection Sunday, when the 68-team field is announced.

Well, the crew over at CBS found a way to honor the late and great Gumbel on their first Selection Sunday after his passing. In his honor, they're all wearing Rolling Stones shirts for the bracket reveal, seeing as Gumbel was a die-hard Stones fan. A perfect tribute for a beloved man.

Take a peek at that below:

Gumbel was unable to host last year's selection show due to personal matters; it was his first time missing the reveal since he started in 1998, and many fans hoped he'd be able to return for the 2025 go-around.

Ahead of the evening's broadcast, social media tributes to Gumbel poured in all of Sunday morning and afternoon, as fans mourned the broadcaster's passing and lamented his absence during the upcoming show.

The 2025 Selection Sunday show kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16.

