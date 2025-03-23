SI

CBS Rules Analyst Gene Steratore Got His Sports Mixed Up During Michigan-Texas A&M

Gene Steratore knows a lot of rules.

Tyler Lauletta

Michigan and Texas A&M fight for a rebound.
Michigan and Texas A&M fight for a rebound. / @AwfulAnnouncing / X
Plenty of mistakes are made during March Madness. Is your bracket busted yet? If not, it will be soon.

On Saturday, CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore fell victim to a simple blunder, but he happened to do it while he was on national television.

While breaking down a potential goaltending call during a game between No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 5 Michigan, Steratore called the basketball a football.

“Good look from up on top,” Steratore said. “You can see a percentage of that football appears to still be over the cylinder. I think they take it away.”

It’s understandable that Steratore would suffer such a fumble. He wears many hats as both basketball and football rules analyst for CBS, and as such, has to keep a lot of rules in his head at all times. Sometimes things get mixed up!

Still, fans were quick to have a bit of fun at Steratore’s expense.

Michigan would ultimately beat Texas A&M by two touchdowns by a final score of 91–79.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated.

