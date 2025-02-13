Sam Cassell Has Emerged As Candidate for Florida State Head Coaching Job
Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell has emerged as a candidate for Florida State's head coaching vacancy, which will officially open when Leonard Hamilton retires at the end of the season, according to a report from Steve Bulpett of Heavy.
Cassell, who played for the Seminoles from 1991-93, has not yet been contacted by the program, he told Bulpett. But that doesn't mean he wouldn't listen if he received a call.
"Once the athletic department reaches out to me, then [the interest] is official," Cassell said. "But they haven't reached out to me. The athletic director hasn't reached out to me. If it's God's will, it'll happen. God has a plan for me. ...Listen man, I have a great life. I'm associate head coach of the Boston Celtics. It's good livin' right here. When I do get an opportunity on this level, I'll be ready. I can guarantee that. I am ready. Simple."
Cassell said in order for him to become a head coach or make any sort of change to his current situation with the Celtics, it would have to be the right job. A head coaching job at the college level with his alma mater would certainly check the box.
"It's got to be the right job," Cassell added. "The ducks got to line up in a row correctly for me to think about leaving to accept another job. [Boston] has been treating me too good for me to just leave. Joe Mazzulla's been great to me. Brad [Stevens]'s been great to me. Doc [Rivers] wanted me to come to Milwaukee with him after we won the championship...couldn't do it. Couldn't do it."
As for Florida State, the 76-year-old Hamilton announced earlier this month that he would step down at the end of the season after over two decades leading the program. The Seminoles have not been to the NCAA tournament since the 2020-21 season, but Hamilton will leave Florida State as the winningest coach in school history.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.