Cincinnati Hoops Coach Apologizes to Fans, Says He’d Boo Himself After Ugly Loss

Some brutal honesty from Wes Miller.

Kyle Koster

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller works the sideline against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bearcats dropped yet another game on Wednesday night, falling to Kansas State at home. They are now 7-12 in the Big 12 and will have to go on a surprising run during the conference tournament in order to secure an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Wes Miller was not enthused with his team's performance in the 54-49 loss and did not mince words during his postgame media availablity.

"It's on my ass," Miller said. "That's the truth of it. I'd boo myself too. God damn, that was unacceptable. To anyone that bought a damn ticket and had to watch that tonight, I apologize."

That pretty much covers it. Cannot own it more than that or make it any clearer to your fans that they are completely in the right for being ticked off. It's unclear how much the apology makes things better but the thought is certainly there and that's what counts.

Miller has not brought the Bearcats to the dance during his previous three years at the school while compiling an 80-56 record.

