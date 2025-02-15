College Basketball Fans Rip Texas A&M, Adidas For Wild New Uniforms
The Texas A&M men's basketball program is off to a hot start this season, sitting at 18-5 through its first 23 games while garnering a No. 8 ranking in the latest AP Poll.
Unfortunately, their apparel providers in Adidas haven't been blessed with the same momentum. In conjunction with the Aggies, the brand released an interesting (to say the least) pair of uniform sets on Friday that had fans up in arms. Here's a look at the new digs, courtesy of On3 Sports:
While it's not just the Aggies that will be subject to this new look, they're the ones who received the brunt of the vitriol on social media. Here's a look at some of the top reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
We'll see if the Aggies decide to rock their new uniforms as early as this Saturday, when they're set to take on the 15-9 Arkansas Razorbacks from College Station. Tip-off from Reed Arena is set for 12:00 p.m. EST.