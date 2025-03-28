College Hoops Coach Records Video Debunking Fake Report That He's Leaving Program
False reports surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) this week that Tulane men's basketball coach Ron Hunter was leaving for the North Texas job. An account impersonating CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein (with the correct avatar but slightly incorrect spelling) posted the fake report, which received over 500 likes and 60 reposts.
The post clearly did not come from Rothstein's username and had improper grammar, using the wrong form of "its." Despite the many signs, the false report picked up steam, which led Hunter and the Tulane basketball program to refute the fabricated news in a video.
"Hello Tulane fans, it's coach Ron Hunter," Hunter said in a recorded statement via Tulane basketball's @GreenWaveMBB account on X. "As we get ready for practice for next week's Crown tournament, we're really excited about next week. We're also excited about some of the recruits we've got coming in for next season and things are just going to be great.
"Don't read all that bad stuff that's out there. I can't wait to coach this team next week and next season. Roll Wave."
Tulane will compete in the College Basketball Crown tournament which starts next week. They will play USC in the first round on April 1 and Hunter will be on the sideline.
College basketball reporter Dick "Hoops" Weiss posted Wednesday night that Hunter was leaving for North Texas, appearing to pick up the false reports that spread.
North Texas' coach Ross Hodge departed for West Virginia's coaching vacancy on Wednesday. When you see news of their next head coach break, be sure to check the account's username, at least.
Hunter has coached Tulane since 2019 after eight seasons at Georgia State where he famously led the Panthers to the NCAA tournament's round of 32 in 2015 as his son R.J Hunter starred. Ron may be in line for a new job in the future. But for now, he's staying put.