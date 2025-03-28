SI

College Hoops Coach Records Video Debunking Fake Report That He's Leaving Program

Ron Hunter addressed false reports that he was leaving Tulane.

Blake Silverman

Tulane coach Hunter speaks to the camera to debunk false reports that he's leaving
Tulane coach Hunter speaks to the camera to debunk false reports that he's leaving / Screengrab via Tulane Men's Basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on X/Twitter
In this story:

False reports surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) this week that Tulane men's basketball coach Ron Hunter was leaving for the North Texas job. An account impersonating CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein (with the correct avatar but slightly incorrect spelling) posted the fake report, which received over 500 likes and 60 reposts.

The post clearly did not come from Rothstein's username and had improper grammar, using the wrong form of "its." Despite the many signs, the false report picked up steam, which led Hunter and the Tulane basketball program to refute the fabricated news in a video.

"Hello Tulane fans, it's coach Ron Hunter," Hunter said in a recorded statement via Tulane basketball's @GreenWaveMBB account on X. "As we get ready for practice for next week's Crown tournament, we're really excited about next week. We're also excited about some of the recruits we've got coming in for next season and things are just going to be great.

"Don't read all that bad stuff that's out there. I can't wait to coach this team next week and next season. Roll Wave."

Tulane will compete in the College Basketball Crown tournament which starts next week. They will play USC in the first round on April 1 and Hunter will be on the sideline.

College basketball reporter Dick "Hoops" Weiss posted Wednesday night that Hunter was leaving for North Texas, appearing to pick up the false reports that spread.

North Texas' coach Ross Hodge departed for West Virginia's coaching vacancy on Wednesday. When you see news of their next head coach break, be sure to check the account's username, at least.

Hunter has coached Tulane since 2019 after eight seasons at Georgia State where he famously led the Panthers to the NCAA tournament's round of 32 in 2015 as his son R.J Hunter starred. Ron may be in line for a new job in the future. But for now, he's staying put.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball