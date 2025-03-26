West Virginia to Hire North Texas' Ross Hodge As Next Head Men's Basketball Coach
The West Virginia Mountaineers are hiring North Texas' Ross Hodge as the program's next head men's basketball coach, according to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
Hodge will join the Mountaineers on a five-year contract, which will be officially announced in the near future. Hodge's North Texas squad is still alive in the men's NIT.
The hiring of Hodge comes a week removed from Darian DeVries departing after one year at West Virginia for the Indiana job. Hodge has previous ties to West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker, who is the former athletic director at North Texas while Baker was working as the associate head coach under Grant McCasland.
Hodge was promoted to head coach of North Texas after McCasland left for the Texas Tech job ahead of the 2023-24 season. He has gone 46-23 in two seasons with the Mean Green.