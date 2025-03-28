SI

College Hoops World Was in Awe of Alabama's Record-Breaking Shooting Performance

Alabama could not miss.

Blake Silverman

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Sears celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Sears celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hoop looked extra large for Alabama on Thursday night in their Sweet 16 matchup against BYU.

Heading into the night, the record for most three-pointers in an NCAA tournament was 21, set by Loyola Marymount in 1990. The Crimson Tide broke that record with over seven minutes to spare.

Mark Sears had 10 threes of his own, exploding for 34 points and eight assists to help Alabama advance to the Elite Eight where they await the winner of Duke and Arizona in the Elite Eight. Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood helped smash the record with six and five threes of their own, respectively.

Alabama went 25-for-51 from beyond the three-point line. BYU couldn't keep up, making just six of their 30 three-point attempts.

With the record-shattering performance, the college basketball world couldn't believe the shooting clinic from the Tide:

Loyola Marymount's record of 21 threes in an NCAA tournament game stood for 35 years. Now, Alabama is at the top with 25. We'll see how long that takes to break, but the Crimson Tide have another shot in their Elite Eight game Saturday.

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball