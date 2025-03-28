College Hoops World Was in Awe of Alabama's Record-Breaking Shooting Performance
The hoop looked extra large for Alabama on Thursday night in their Sweet 16 matchup against BYU.
Heading into the night, the record for most three-pointers in an NCAA tournament was 21, set by Loyola Marymount in 1990. The Crimson Tide broke that record with over seven minutes to spare.
Mark Sears had 10 threes of his own, exploding for 34 points and eight assists to help Alabama advance to the Elite Eight where they await the winner of Duke and Arizona in the Elite Eight. Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood helped smash the record with six and five threes of their own, respectively.
Alabama went 25-for-51 from beyond the three-point line. BYU couldn't keep up, making just six of their 30 three-point attempts.
With the record-shattering performance, the college basketball world couldn't believe the shooting clinic from the Tide:
Loyola Marymount's record of 21 threes in an NCAA tournament game stood for 35 years. Now, Alabama is at the top with 25. We'll see how long that takes to break, but the Crimson Tide have another shot in their Elite Eight game Saturday.