Connecticut Governor Gifts Geno Auriemma a State Road Sign in Honor of Wins Record
On the night Geno Auriemma officially became the winningest coach in college basketball history, he received an incredible gift worthy of his stature in the ranks of the sport from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.
UConn's women's basketball team's dominant 85–41 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson secured career win No. 1,217 for Auriemma. That vaulted him ahead of former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer on the all-time leaderboard, cementing his place in the game's history.
In honor of his accomplishment, Lamont, who was in attendance for Wednesday's game, presented Auriemma with a "Welcome to Connecticut" sign.
"Welcome to Connecticut: Home of the Winningest Coach in Basketball History," reads the sign, which was unveiled and given to Auriemma in a postgame ceremony.
Auriemma has coached the Huskies since 1985. The 70-year-old is in his 40th season at the helm of the program. UConn has been one of college basketball's biggest powerhouses throughout Auriemma's tenure as coach, having made the NCAA tournament every year since 1989 and winning 11 national titles.
Now, when visitors enter the state of Connecticut, some will see the sign referring to Auriemma and his historic accomplishment as one of basketball's greatest coaches.