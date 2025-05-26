Consensus All-American Guard PJ Haggerty Commits to Big 12 School in Transfer Portal
Former Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty, the 2024 AAC Player of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American, has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and committed to Kansas State in the transfer portal, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
As a third-year sophomore last season, Haggerty started 35 games, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3. 7 assists per game for the Tigers while shooting 47.6% shooting from the floor. Haggerty has been an impact player each of the last two seasons, parlaying his 2023-24 AAC Rookie of the Year season at Tulsa into a portal landing at Memphis. Haggerty has once again made another jump, this time to Kansas State now that he has withdrawn his name from the portal.
This will be Haggerty's fourth school in four years at the college level. He played in six games in 2022-23 at TCU, and will now play at Kansas State after stops at Tulsa and Memphis.
Haggerty will immediately slide in and provide a veteran presence and scoring pop to Kansas State's backcourt lineup in the Big 12 next season.