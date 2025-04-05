Cooper Flagg Joins Elite Company After Winning Wooden Award As Freshman
Duke freshman Cooper Flagg had his excellent year of play cemented in history on Saturday when it was announced the 18-year-old had been named the Wooden Award winner for the season. The Blue Devils star averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this year and his elite two-way play resulted in well-deserved national recognition.
Flagg joined elite company with his Wooden Award win, too. He became just the fourth freshman to take home that piece of hardware; Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis are the only other freshmen in NCAA history to win the Wooden Award.
Not bad names to be associated with. KD, AD, and Zion all enjoyed epic freshman seasons that sent ripple effects throughout the nation, and Flagg was no different. The trio all also declared for the NBA draft afterwards, with all but Durant going first overall. As Flagg is still competing for a national title, fans do not yet know for certain he'll follow in those footsteps, though it sure seems likely.
For the time being, Flagg's place in history should be appreciated. What a year from the young man.