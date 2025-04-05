SI

Duke's Cooper Flagg Named 2025 Wooden Award Winner

Flagg has earned the award as the best player in men's college basketball this season.

Mike McDaniel

Duke Blue Devils star freshman Cooper Flagg has won the Wooden Award as the top player in men's college basketball.
Duke Blue Devils star freshman Cooper Flagg has won the Wooden Award as the top player in men's college basketball. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke Blue Devils star freshman Cooper Flagg has won the Wooden Award, which is given to the top player in men's college basketball.

Flagg, who is the surefire No. 1 prospect in June's NBA draft if he declares as expected, has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season on 48.3% shooting from the floor and a 37.4% mark from three.

Flagg was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Freshman of the Year, and was an AP First-Team All-American in his first college season.

His play has guided the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they'll take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday for a spot in the national championship game.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball