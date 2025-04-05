Duke's Cooper Flagg Named 2025 Wooden Award Winner
Flagg has earned the award as the best player in men's college basketball this season.
Duke Blue Devils star freshman Cooper Flagg has won the Wooden Award, which is given to the top player in men's college basketball.
Flagg, who is the surefire No. 1 prospect in June's NBA draft if he declares as expected, has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season on 48.3% shooting from the floor and a 37.4% mark from three.
Flagg was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Freshman of the Year, and was an AP First-Team All-American in his first college season.
His play has guided the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they'll take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday for a spot in the national championship game.
