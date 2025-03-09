Cooper Flagg's Parents Were So Fired Up After Son's Dunk vs. North Carolina
Duke completed a 19-1 run through the ACC by overwhelming North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday night, all but locking up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils trailed by six points with 13 minutes to play before going on a 29-10 run spurred on by stifling defense.
Cooper Flagg, as usual, was fantastic. The freshman phenom scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out six assists and blocked four shots in his second taste of the rivalry. With about 90 seconds remaining and the outcome already decided, Flagg put the ball on the deck and drove 40 feet for an uncontested slam to put an exclamation point on the victory.
No one was more fired-up about it than his parents, who were featured on the ESPN broadcast tapping their heads.
Flagg, as he had done previously after a spectacular blocked shot, let everyone know about it as well.
Playing like that against anyone has to feel pretty good. Doing it against the fiercest rivaly probably adds several layers of sweetness.