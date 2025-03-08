Duke Receives a Positive Injury Update on Maliq Brown Before UNC Showdown
When Duke star forward Maliq Brown dislocated his left shoulder on Feb. 17 vs. Virginia, the Blue Devils were worried about losing Brown for the rest of the regular season or even for the NCAA tournament. But, on Saturday, Duke received good news about Brown's injury status.
Brown is active for Saturday night's rivalry game vs. UNC, meaning he will make his first appearance since Feb. 17. And, the Blue Devils will be getting their star forward back before the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament.
The No. 2 Blue Devils are looking to sweep their arch rivals this season after beating the Tar Heels 87–70 last month. The 20-11 Tar Heels are looking to increase their NCAA tournament chances.
The Syracuse transfer has been a star on Duke's defense this season. In 21 games, Brown averaged 2.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench.