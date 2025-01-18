SI

Creighton Downs UConn, Ending Defending Champs' 28-Game Home Win Streak

The Huskies' bid for a three-peat hit another roadblock Saturday.

Patrick Andres

Steven Ashworth dribbles against Hassan Diarra during Creighton's 68–63 win over No. 14 UConn on Jan. 18, 2025.
Steven Ashworth dribbles against Hassan Diarra during Creighton's 68–63 win over No. 14 UConn on Jan. 18, 2025. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
UConn entered this season with designs on a national championship three-peat—potentially the first in men's college basketball since UCLA's epic run under coach John Wooden from 1967 to '73.

However, the No. 14 Huskies have found sledding tough—and on Saturday, they saw a significant streak come to an end.

Creighton defeated UConn 68–63 in Storrs, Conn., on Saturday, handing the Huskies their first home loss since Jan. 25, 2023 against No. 13 Xavier.

UConn has now lost five times this season after a 37–3 mark in 2024. Each of those five losses—against Memphis, Colorado, Dayton, Villanova and the Bluejays—has come against unranked opponents.

It isn't all bad news for the Huskies, though: UConn has taken care of both of its ranked opponents—Baylor and Gonzaga—so far.

On Saturday, guard Jamiya Neal led the way for Creighton with 24 points, while guards Solo Ball and Hassan Diarra paced the Huskies with 15 points apiece.

Next up for UConn: Butler at home, where the Huskies will have a good chance to start a new streak.

Patrick Andres
