Dan Hurley Colorfully Hits Out at Doubters As UConn Continues Hot Streak
UConn's season so far can neatly be divided into three parts.
First, the Huskies started 4–0 against weaker opposition. Then, they posted a stunning 0–3 showing in the Maui Invitational.
To complete the roller coaster, Connecticut has beaten Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, Xavier and Butler in succession. Saturday's 78–74 win over Butler in particular had coach Dan Hurley crowing—something he tends to do win or lose.
"I'm not sure how many people at that point in Maui were on their stupid podcasts saying we'd be 10–3," Hurley said via Joe Arruda of The Hartford Courant. "Not all podcasts are stupid, some of them are. Some of them say stupid s--t."
It's not the first time Hurley—a technology-savvier coach than most—has nodded toward 21st-century media. In March, Hurley called Huskies fans "obnoxious as s--t on social."
No. 11 Connecticut doesn't see another currently ranked team until it visits No. 9 Marquette on Feb. 1, providing the podcasts of the world with plenty of opportunities to praise or denounce the Huskies as they see fit.