SI

Dan Hurley Colorfully Hits Out at Doubters As UConn Continues Hot Streak

Win or lose, the Huskies coach will get his quotes off.

Patrick Andres

Dan Hurley during No. 11 Connecticut's 78–74 win over Butler on Dec. 21, 2024.
Dan Hurley during No. 11 Connecticut's 78–74 win over Butler on Dec. 21, 2024. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

UConn's season so far can neatly be divided into three parts.

First, the Huskies started 4–0 against weaker opposition. Then, they posted a stunning 0–3 showing in the Maui Invitational.

To complete the roller coaster, Connecticut has beaten Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, Xavier and Butler in succession. Saturday's 78–74 win over Butler in particular had coach Dan Hurley crowing—something he tends to do win or lose.

"I'm not sure how many people at that point in Maui were on their stupid podcasts saying we'd be 10–3," Hurley said via Joe Arruda of The Hartford Courant. "Not all podcasts are stupid, some of them are. Some of them say stupid s--t."

It's not the first time Hurley—a technology-savvier coach than most—has nodded toward 21st-century media. In March, Hurley called Huskies fans "obnoxious as s--t on social."

No. 11 Connecticut doesn't see another currently ranked team until it visits No. 9 Marquette on Feb. 1, providing the podcasts of the world with plenty of opportunities to praise or denounce the Huskies as they see fit.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball