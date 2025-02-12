Dan Hurley Had Some Confusing Trash Talk for Creighton Fans After UConn's Win
The UConn Huskies beat the Creighton Bluejays in their first game since falling out of the top 25. Coach Dan Hurley was defiant when asked about his team not being ranked and he turned out to be right, as they immediately went on the road to beat the No. 24 Bluejays in Omaha.
After the hardfought 70–66 win Hurley let the Creighton fans have it as he walked off the floor. He waved and taunted and repeatedly shouted "two rings" while grabbing his ring finger.
In a video that picks up Hurley's walk to the locker room once he is disappears in that local news clip, Hurley continues with the "two rings" bit but adds "baldy" and points at someone right before he hits the tunnel.
One would have to assume that someone was shouting "baldy" at Hurley because, well, he keeps his hair pretty high and tight. Otherwise, it's a true Elaine confronting George about his toupee situation.
Either way, UConn now has 17 wins with nine games remaining on their schedule, including two against ranked Big East foes. There is an excellent chance they sneak back into the top 25 sometime soon.