Dan Hurley Releases Statement After Turning Down Lakers to Remain at UConn
UConn's men's basketball coach Dan Hurley announced on Monday that he would not be leaving for the NBA, despite the reported six-year, $70 million contract he was offered by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rather than make the jump to the NBA, Hurley has instead chosen to remain in Storrs, Conn. and pursue a third consecutive national championship with the Huskies.
Hurley issued a statement on Monday afternoon, in which he detailed his decision to stay at UConn.
"I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships," wrote Hurley in a statement shared by UConn's Men's Basketball on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Hurley reportedly met with the Lakers' front office over the weekend and listened to their pitch, but despite calling it a "compelling vision," it ultimately wasn't enough to sway him to abandon what he's built in Storrs. After winning back-to-back national titles, the Huskies will now look to join UCLA as the only program in history to win three in a row.
UConn signed Hurley to a six-year, $32.1 million extension after the 2022-23 season. That's less than half of what he reportedly would've made in Los Angeles, though he could be in line for a new deal following his decision to return to the university.