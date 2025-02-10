Dan Hurley Gives Dismissive Response to UConn Falling Out of AP Poll
UConn men's basketball's long-standing streak of 53 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 AP Poll came to an end on Monday when Dan Hurley's Huskies dropped out of the poll.
Just last week, the Huskies were ranked No. 19 after beating Marquette, who were No. 9 at the time. However, UConn fell 68-62 to No. 12 St. John's on Friday, and that was enough for AP voters to kick the Huskies out of the Top 25 in Week 15.
When asked about the AP Poll on Monday, coach Hurley gave a dismissive response, reminding reporters that there’s still a long way to go before March.
“No one gets crowned in February,” Hurley said, via NJ.com. “You know, there’s no crowns handed out for a while here. Obviously, in today’s world there’s going to be very quick reactions and all types of hot takes. You win a game at Marquette, you’re back and you’re the team that now, once they’re healthy, everyone’s gonna be afraid of. And then you lose a close game at home to a really good team [St. John’s], and you stink again.”
The Huskies are the two-time reigning national champions, so all eyes will be on them during the NCAA Tournament as they look to defend their title once again.
UConn's next opponent is No. 24 Creighton on Tuesday, so a win over a ranked team would definitely help bring the Huskies back into the Top 25. They also play Seton Hall on Saturday.