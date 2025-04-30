Dawn Staley Appears to Shade Geno Auriemma at Her Statue Unveiling
When No. 2 UConn blew out No. 1 South Carolina in the national championship on April 6, it appeared to put a bow on the eternal cold war between Huskies coach Geno Auriemma and Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley for a moment.
It didn't last.
On Wednesday, Staley appeared to shade Auriemma at a ceremony unveiling a statue in her honor.
"Most other places if you win one national championship, they build a statue to you outside the building," Auriemma said at UConn's national championship celebration. "Here, they won't even let you get to the front of the bus."
"Contrary to the belief of one of my coaching colleagues, her statue wasn't in response to winning a national championship," Staley said. "It was in response to being a winner at life."
The "her" in Staley's statement is legendary South Carolina forward-turned-Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, who received a statue in 2021.
Wilson, the AP Player of the Year in 2018, won a national championship in 2017—a season that saw the Huskies' elimination in the Final Four.