SI

Departing McNeese Coach Shares Teary Locker Room Speech After Missing Sweet 16

Grab the tissue box for this one.

Brigid Kennedy

Will Wade speaks to the McNeese men's basketball team after NCAA tournament loss on March 22, 2025.
Will Wade speaks to the McNeese men's basketball team after NCAA tournament loss on March 22, 2025. / Bleacher Report / X / Screensho
In this story:

Even with the now-viral aura of student manager Amir Khan, the McNeese State Cowboys were eliminated from the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament by the Purdue Boilermakers in a 62–76 loss on Saturday.

And though any loss is a tough pill to swallow, this defeat surely hit a little extra, as it marks the end of head coach Will Wade's time with the Cowboys; both he and (reportedly) Khan are leaving to join NC State next year.

As such, it was an emotional scene in the locker room after the fact, as Wade tearfully and emotionally addressed his grieving squad.

"You guys made it happen. You guys did it," the coach said. "I'm proud of all of you. I love every one of you," he continued, through sniffles and voice cracks.

"Everybody, man. You guys are awesome. ... You guys carried us, man."

As Wade spoke, the camera panned around the room; the players looked just as upset as he sounded.

Take a peek at that below:

While it would have been fun to see No. 12 seed McNeese make a longer run, it looks like it just wasn't meant to be this year. No. 4 seed Purdue, meanwhile, will now advance to play the winner of Houston-Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Basketball