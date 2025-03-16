Dick Vitale Brought to Tears, Shares Emotional Message After Duke’s ACC Title Win
Duke pulled off a 73-62 win over Louisville to clinch their 23rd ACC title—the most of any team in conference history—on Saturday night, making a strong case to earn the top seed in the NCAA tournament.
The Blue Devils won their last two games in the ACC tournament without star Cooper Flagg, who hurt his left ankle on Thursday but could come back in time for an NCAA title run. Saturday's victory was ultra special for Duke, who won the regular-season ACC title and the conference tournament in the same season for the first time since 2006.
But, it was also a very special night for longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who was on the call for the game. Vitale was brought to tears by the end of the ACC broadcast and shared an emotional message about his years-long battle with cancer.
"It's my last game this year, and I pray and hope that I can be back next year and maybe even be better, and hope and pray my doctor really helps me with my voice," Vitale said. "It's been like, to me, a miracle, really, to sit here with you guys. I can't tell you how much you meant to me. It's been unbelievable. A tough three years... Cancer sucks."
Watch the full moment below:
Powerful stuff.
Vitale has battled four different types of cancer over the past four years, including vocal cord cancer. The 85-year-old announced last December that he was cancer-free and was cleared to return to calling basketball games, with this weekend's Duke-Louisville contest being his last one this year—but hopefully not the last of his legendary broadcasting career.