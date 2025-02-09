Dick Vitale Delivers Inspiring Message in Return to College Basketball Broadcasting
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale returned courtside to call Clemson's matchup against No. 2 Duke on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum for his first broadcasting call in nearly two years.
Vitale, who battled four different types of cancer, was cleared by doctors to return to calling basketball games for ESPN, as he has done since 1979.
Vitale's return to college basketball was met with thunderous applause pregame, and the vibrant 85-year-old expressed his appreciation for all the support.
"I just want to say thank you to all the people. I mean, the reception here has been off the charts," Vitale said as he started to get emotional. "I'm sorry for being so emotional but I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. I was telling Cory [Alexander] before, this is like my Super Bowl to be able to be sitting courtside and do a game, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation."
Vitale then turned away from colleagues Cory Alexander and Dave O'Brien and looked directly into the camera to deliver an inspiring message.
"I want to say to all cancer patients out there. Please listen to me. Think positive and have faith and keep fighting, fighting! I know what you're going through and it's not fun. But to be here, this is my Super Bowl, man. It is my championship, no matter what happens."
College basketball sure is lucky to have the broadcasting legend back doing what he does best.