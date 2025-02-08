SI

ESPN Celebrates Return of Dick Vitale to College Basketball With Classy Video Montage

The 85-year-old college basketball analyst returned to the booth on Saturday for the first time in nearly two years after overcoming multiple forms of cancer.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale returned to the booth on Saturday for the first time in nearly two years to call Clemson's home game against Duke.
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will call his first game with the network in nearly two years on Saturday when the Clemson Tigers host the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils.

Vitale's triumphant return to the broadcast booth comes after he was successfully treated for multiple forms of cancer. Vitale has dealt with lymphoma, melanoma and vocal cord cancer, and also had cancerous lymph nodes removed from his neck.

The 85-year-old has been a mainstay at ESPN since 1979, and college basketball is much better with him healthy and on the airwaves.

ESPN produced a video montage to celebrate Vitale's return on Saturday. Here's the full video below:

