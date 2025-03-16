Dick Vitale Had Funny Joke About Himself While Making Pick to Win Men’s NCAA Tournament
The great, and emotional, Dick Vitale was on the call for the men's ACC basketball tournament and during Saturday night's championship game he took a minute to break down who he thinks will win the men's NCAA tournament. His pick? No. 1-seed Duke.
That's not exactly going out on a limb as the Blue Devils, who beat Louisville in the ACC title game, will be the tournament's top seed. They are dealing with a key injury, however, as freshman star Cooper Flagg hurt his ankle in Thursday's quarterfinal win and missed the next two games. He is expected to play in the NCAA tournament, however, which will be huge Duke.
"My bald dome tells me when you’ve got a team that ranks as the only team in America by Ken Pomeroy offensively and defensively in the top four in the nation and you combine that by having the greatest player in the country today and a coach that just handles his players so beautifully ... I know they are going to yell 'He's Dukie Vitale.' But I'll tell you one thing. There is no doubt I feel. Duke is going to win it all," he said.
Here are his full comments:
Duke is 31-3 heading into the tournament. The Blue Devils haven't won a national title since 2015.