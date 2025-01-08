Dick Vitale Gets Great News About Cancer Recovery and Return to ESPN
The new year is already off to a great start.
On Wednesday morning, legendary ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale announced that his vocal cords are officially cancer free and that he's been cleared to return to calling games.
"Just had a scope of my vocal cords and I was very emotional with the great report by Dr. Zeitels," Vitale wrote on social media. "He said the vocal cords are cancer free and he feels I can return to my love of being at courtside for ESPN."
The iconic 85-year-old personality has had a rough go of it battling melanoma, lymphoma, and most recently, laryngeal cancer over the past few years. And though he announced in December 2024 that he is officially cancer free, a return to the announcing booth was not yet confirmed.
Now, we know for certain we'll be hearing Vitale's iconic voice soon. That's awesome, baby.