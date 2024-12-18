SI

Doug Gottlieb's Green Bay Team Loses to School He Called 'Nobody U' Last Week

Gottlieb is eating his words after Green Bay lost to Michigan Tech.

Ryan Phillips

Gottlieb's Green Bay Phoenix are currently 2-11 on the season.
Gottlieb's Green Bay Phoenix are currently 2-11 on the season.
Doug Gottlieb is not having a good week.

The radio host and head coach of the Green Bay Phoenix has seen his mouth get him into trouble twice in the last few days. First, he went toe-to-toe with Adam Schefter and got clowned, and then his team lost to a Division II squad he talked trash about.

Last week when asked about his team's matchup against Michigan Tech, Gottlieb called the Huskies "Nobody U" and implied his squad would beat them by 20.

I think you can see where this is going.

On Wednesday, Green Bay lost to Michigan Tech 72-70, dropping the team's record to 2-11.

Yikes.

The Phoenix entered Wednesday's matchup ranked 326th in KenPom, out of 364 teams. They have now lost eight games in a row, with their only wins coming over Western Illinois and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Those aren't exactly traditional powers.

Gottlieb is in his first season as the head coach in Green Bay and things haven't gone to plan thus far. He should probably keep his mouth shut and focus on coaching his team.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

