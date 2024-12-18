Doug Gottlieb's Green Bay Team Loses to School He Called 'Nobody U' Last Week
Doug Gottlieb is not having a good week.
The radio host and head coach of the Green Bay Phoenix has seen his mouth get him into trouble twice in the last few days. First, he went toe-to-toe with Adam Schefter and got clowned, and then his team lost to a Division II squad he talked trash about.
Last week when asked about his team's matchup against Michigan Tech, Gottlieb called the Huskies "Nobody U" and implied his squad would beat them by 20.
I think you can see where this is going.
On Wednesday, Green Bay lost to Michigan Tech 72-70, dropping the team's record to 2-11.
Yikes.
The Phoenix entered Wednesday's matchup ranked 326th in KenPom, out of 364 teams. They have now lost eight games in a row, with their only wins coming over Western Illinois and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Those aren't exactly traditional powers.
Gottlieb is in his first season as the head coach in Green Bay and things haven't gone to plan thus far. He should probably keep his mouth shut and focus on coaching his team.