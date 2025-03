Drake Hires South Dakota State's Eric Henderson as Next Head Coach

π–πžπ₯𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 πƒπžπ¬ 𝐌𝐨𝐒𝐧𝐞𝐬, π‚π¨πšπœπ‘ π‡πžπ§ππžπ«π¬π¨π§ ‼️



We are ecstatic to announce the hiring of Eric Henderson as the 31st head coach in Drake men’s basketball history.



πŸ€πŸ“°βž‘οΈ https://t.co/bYd5t78PNa#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/1BmL3PdVwQ