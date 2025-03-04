SI

Cooper Flagg Goes Coast-to-Coast and Throws Down Massive Dunk vs. Wake Forest

Karl Rasmussen

Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg dunks the ball vs. Wake Forest
Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg dunks the ball vs. Wake Forest / Screenshot via Duke Men's Basketball on X
The Duke Blue Devils never took their foot off the gas during Monday's clash against Wake Forest at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Cooper Flagg certainly wasn't slowing up during the second half despite Duke holding a 30-point lead with just over six minutes remaining.

After corralling a rebound on the defensive end, Flagg turned on the jets and dribbled down the court, outrunning his opposition and beating the last Demon Deacon defender with a nice move before throwing down an emphatic two-handed slam.

The crowd erupted for the nation's most tantalizing player as he threw down the monster jam to give him 28 points on the evening.

Have a look at the superstar freshman in action:

Flagg enjoyed one of his best games of the season on Monday night. In addition to his 28 points, Flagg flirted with a triple-double, recording eight rebounds and seven assists, too. He also added two steals, three blocks and buried three three-pointers, showcasing his value on both ends of the floor during the rout of Wake Forest.

Flagg's 28 points were tied for his second most in a game this season as Duke improved to 27–3 on the year.

