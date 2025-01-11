Duke Phenom Cooper Flagg Makes College Hoops History With Career-High 42-Point Flurry
Duke Blue Devils freshman phenom Cooper Flagg put on a show Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
In 36 minutes, Flagg went off for 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds while shooting 11-of-14 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep to help Duke defeat Notre Dame 86–78. It was by far the best game of his freshman season, as his previous career high was a 26-point effort in Duke's loss to Kentucky back on Nov. 11, and he had never drained more than two three-pointers in a single game.
Flagg made some history along the way, too. He set the all-time ACC freshman single-game scoring record, surpassing Boston College's Olivier Hanlan, who dropped 41 in 2013. Of course, that also meant he shattered Duke's freshman scoring record, which was held by Jared McCain and Zion Williamson (35 points).
He also became the first Duke player to tally at least 40 points in a game since current Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick on Jan. 28, 2006 against Virginia. Additionally, Flagg became the first Blue Devils player to notch at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single game since 2009. The last player to do it? Current Duke coach Jon Scheyer, who went off for 36 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a win over Gardner-Webb on Dec. 15, 2009.
Flagg scored 42 points in incredibly efficient fashion on just 14 shots. He also threw down a thunderous dunk early in the second half to get Duke fans on their feet.
Flagg and the Blue Devils (14–2) will return to the court Tuesday to host Miami (4–11) in front of the Cameron Crazies.