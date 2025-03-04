Duke Fans Showered Cooper Flagg With 'One More Year' Chants, And His Parents Loved It
In the past, some top prospects' obligatory one-and-done college seasons have taken on the appearance of transactional slogs—remember forward Ben Simmons's year at LSU?
At the opposite end of the spectrum—in the tradition of luminaries such as Syracuse forward Carmelo Anthony and Texas forward Kevin Durant—sits Duke forward Cooper Flagg, who has had so much fun on campus he has openly expressed a desire to come back in 2026.
Is Flagg likely to return? Probably not, as the NBA awaits. That didn't stop Blue Devils fans from pleading their case Monday during Duke's 93–60 beatdown of Wake Forest.
"One more year!" the home crowd chanted as Flagg and his beaming parents both made "run it back" gestures.
Flagg—the favorite to go No. 1 in June's NBA draft—is averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.
At 27–3, the Blue Devils are currently carrying their largest winning percentage since their 37–2 campaign of 1999.