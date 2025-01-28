SI

Duke’s Kon Knueppel Had Incredible High IQ Play to Help Teammate Stay In Bounds

This was a very smart play by the freshman guard.

Mike Kadlick

Kon Knueppel made quite the play to keep his teammate in bounds.
Kon Knueppel made quite the play to keep his teammate in bounds. / Photo via @StevenRuiz on X.
In this story:

While the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is mostly known for their star guard in freshman Cooper Flagg, it was fellow first-year player Kon Knueppel who made the play of the game on Monday night.

Late in the second half of Duke's ACC contest versus the NC State Wolfpack, guard Tyrese Proctor began to fall out of bounds with the basketball in his hands. Knueppel's brain then proceeded to turn all the way up to 10 and, instead of waiting for a pass, he decided to grab his teammate's leg and pull back him onto the court.

Here's a video of the moment:

Knueppel finished Monday night's contest with 19 points while also grabbing six rebounds and forcing three turnovers. The Blue Devils came away with a 74-64 victory—and moved to 18-2 (10-0 in the ACC) on the season.

No. 2 Duke is back at it again on Saturday, taking on their archrival North Carolina Tar Heels from Durham N.C.'s Cameron Indoor Stadium. That one will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EST and air on ESPN.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Basketball