Duke’s Kon Knueppel Had Incredible High IQ Play to Help Teammate Stay In Bounds
While the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is mostly known for their star guard in freshman Cooper Flagg, it was fellow first-year player Kon Knueppel who made the play of the game on Monday night.
Late in the second half of Duke's ACC contest versus the NC State Wolfpack, guard Tyrese Proctor began to fall out of bounds with the basketball in his hands. Knueppel's brain then proceeded to turn all the way up to 10 and, instead of waiting for a pass, he decided to grab his teammate's leg and pull back him onto the court.
Here's a video of the moment:
Knueppel finished Monday night's contest with 19 points while also grabbing six rebounds and forcing three turnovers. The Blue Devils came away with a 74-64 victory—and moved to 18-2 (10-0 in the ACC) on the season.
No. 2 Duke is back at it again on Saturday, taking on their archrival North Carolina Tar Heels from Durham N.C.'s Cameron Indoor Stadium. That one will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EST and air on ESPN.