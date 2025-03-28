Duke-UNC Sets New Women's NCAA Sweet 16 Record With Low-Scoring Affair
The Duke and UNC women's basketball teams faced off in the NCAA Tournament for the first time on Friday, and the two rivals already set a record in their first March Madness matchup. Offense was lacking as Duke beat UNC 47-38, with the teams combining for a total of 85 points, the fewest combined points in any women's NCAA Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, or championship game, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.
Neither team scored more than 20 points in a quarter, and Duke's Oluchi Okananwa led the game with 12 points. Alyssa Ustby led UNC with nine points, as both team's performances were marked by their defense rather than scoring ability.
This game broke the previous record set by Tennessee and LSU in the 2008 Final Four, when Tennessee defeated LSU 47-46, as the two teams combined for just 93 points in the game. Tennessee went on to win the NCAA championship that season.
The record for the fewest points ever in any men's or women's NCAA Tournament occurred in 1941, when Pitt defeated UNC 26-20. Since the shot clock era began in 1986, the lowest scoring men's or women's NCAA Tournament game took place in 1999, when Missouri State defeated Wisconsin 43-32.
Duke now advances to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2013. They will face the winner of the South Carolina-Maryland matchup on Sunday.